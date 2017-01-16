Thailand trainer has crocodile grab his arm and death roll him in Phuket

Shocking footage shows a massive crocodile grabbing his Thai trainer's arm and death rolling him in front of a horrified crowd A Thai crocodile trainer has amazingly escaped serious injury after a three metre man-eater grabbed a hold of his arm and performed a 'death roll'. Amazing mobile phone footage shows the scary moment that the crocodile attempted to tear the mans arm from his body during a show at Phuket Crocodile World.

