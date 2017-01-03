Thailand: Six people dead as torrential rains batter southern regions
Six people are dead after torrential rain and flooding battered the southern regions of Thailand over the last week, Channel News Asia reported. The flooding has affected 120,000 households, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry, as well as delayed flights and disrupted tourism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC