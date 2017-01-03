Thailand Post banks on digital sea ch...

Thailand Post banks on digital sea change

4 hrs ago

More than 7 million households have so far registered for Thailand Post's new postal ID delivery system. They are those who registered on its website for postcards featuring portraits of the late King.a Thailand Post has embarked on digital transformation in a quest to modernise its postal and delivery services in a more competitive market.

Chicago, IL

