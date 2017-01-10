Thailand Future Fund to be launched in Q2

THE STATE Enterprise Policy Office expects to launch the delayed Thailand Future Fund, worth Bt40 billion to Bt50 billion, in the second quarter as one of the government's financial tools for infrastructure development. SEPO director-general Ekniti Nitithanprapas said yesterday at the "SET Thai Corporate Day" seminar that the first tranche of the TFF's initial public offering prospectus worth Bt40 billion to Bt50 billion would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in March before being made available for sale to the public next quarter.

