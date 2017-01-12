Thailand: Fighter jet crashes during ...

Thailand: Fighter jet crashes during Children's Day airshow, pilot killed

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Three Saab JAS-39 Gripen aircraft of the Hungarian Air Force during an exercise in 2016. Source: Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP A GRIPEN fighter jet crashed on a runway during an airshow for Children's Day in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, Saturday morning, forcing a temporary closure of the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,913,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC