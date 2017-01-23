Thailand Backing Controversial Survey...

Thailand Backing Controversial Survey to Clear Mekong Islets

11 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Chinese cargo ships sail on the Mekong river near the Golden Triangle at the border between Laos, Myanmar and Thailand March 1, 2016. The Thai government is backing a plan by China to demolish islets and rocky outcrops on the Mekong River as part of a decade long project to boost shipping navigation from China's Yunnan province to Luang Prabang in Laos.

Chicago, IL

