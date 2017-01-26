Thai university invents test kit for liver fluke
Researchers at Khon Kaen University have succeeded in inventing a portable test kit for the Southeast Asian liver fluke that can help detect the parasite that causes cancer among Northeastern people. The university has tried over the past three years to create awareness about the Southeast Asian liver fluke and cholangiocarcinoma but the attempt was unsuccessful as more people still contracted the disease, said Assoc Prof Narong Khanteekaew, chief of the project aimed at tackling the fluke and cholangiocarcinoma.
