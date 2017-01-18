Thai south Muslims mourn death of reb...

Thai south Muslims mourn death of rebel 'spiritual leader'

By Agence France-Presse Muslims across Thailand's restive "Deep South" are mourning the death of Sapae-ing Basor, the spiritual leader of a near 13-year rebellion against Bangkok's rule that has claimed more than 6,800 lives. More than 2,000 local residents and students in Yala province, Thailand, bid farewell to Sapae-ing Basor, 81, the former principle of Thamvithya Mulnithi School in Yala on Jan. 16. Sapae-ing established a leading Islamic school and became a folkloric figure for many Malay-Muslims in Thailand's culturally distinct far south despite being in self-exile since 2004.

