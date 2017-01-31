Thai rubber producers say can maintai...

Thai rubber producers say can maintain exports despite floods

BANGKOK, Jan 31 Thai rubber exporters say they have enough of the commodity in stockpiles to ensure only minimal disruption to scheduled shipments in the wake of deadly floods in key growing regions. Global rubber prices this week soared to five-year highs on worries over supply following floods that started in December, swamping plantations in the world's top producer at the height of the tapping season.

Chicago, IL

