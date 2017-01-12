Thai parliament approves king's constitutional changes request, likely delaying elections
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is seen on his way to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2016. Thailand's military-backed parliament voted overwhelmingly on Friday to make amendments to the constitution as suggested by the new king's office, a move likely to delay a general election scheduled for the end of the year.
