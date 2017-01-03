Thai floods kill 21 and hit rubber pr...

Thai floods kill 21 and hit rubber production

Widespread flooding in Thailand's south has killed 21 people, hit rubber production in the region and shut down infrastructure, officials said on Monday, as the military government increased aid to flood-affected areas. Thailand's wet season usually ends in late November and heavy rain and flooding are rare in January.

Chicago, IL

