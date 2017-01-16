Thai election won't happen this year,...

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

Thailand will need to delay a planned general election until 2018 to allow time to pass the necessary laws, a member of the military government's national assembly said on Monday. An election commission official holds a ballot paper from a ballot box while counting votes during a constitutional referendum vote at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2016.

