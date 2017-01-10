Thai Authorities Warn Of Escaping Cro...

Thai Authorities Warn Of Escaping Crocodiles From Zoo Due To Flooding

10 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, Jan 7 -- The authorities in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand have cautioned the public over a possibility of crocodiles at a local zoo escaping their enclosure due to flooding. Nakorn Si Thammarat is among 10 provinces in southern Thai that are badly affected by floods which until today, have resulted in 12 deaths and displacement of 744,422 residents.

