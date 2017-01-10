Thai Authorities Warn Of Escaping Crocodiles From Zoo Due To Flooding
By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, Jan 7 -- The authorities in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand have cautioned the public over a possibility of crocodiles at a local zoo escaping their enclosure due to flooding. Nakorn Si Thammarat is among 10 provinces in southern Thai that are badly affected by floods which until today, have resulted in 12 deaths and displacement of 744,422 residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC