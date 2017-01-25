TEAM NZ WRAPS UP ASIAN LE MANS SEASON WITH PODIUM AT SEPANG Team NZ Motorsport wrapped up its double race date in the Asian Le Mans Series 2016/17 season by taking a second trip to the podium - capably following up its GT Cup win a fortnight ago in Buriram, Thailand, with the runners up spot in last Sunday's 4 Hours of Sepang, Malaysia. It was a tough race in the Malaysian sunshine against tough opponents and while we took knocks that dented our chances of chasing for the victory, we never gave up the fight, we were never too far away the battle for first place and in the end it was very close run.

