Team NZ Wraps up Asian Le Mans Season with Podium at Sepang
TEAM NZ WRAPS UP ASIAN LE MANS SEASON WITH PODIUM AT SEPANG Team NZ Motorsport wrapped up its double race date in the Asian Le Mans Series 2016/17 season by taking a second trip to the podium - capably following up its GT Cup win a fortnight ago in Buriram, Thailand, with the runners up spot in last Sunday's 4 Hours of Sepang, Malaysia. It was a tough race in the Malaysian sunshine against tough opponents and while we took knocks that dented our chances of chasing for the victory, we never gave up the fight, we were never too far away the battle for first place and in the end it was very close run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC