Team NZ Wraps up Asian Le Mans Season...

Team NZ Wraps up Asian Le Mans Season with Podium at Sepang

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

TEAM NZ WRAPS UP ASIAN LE MANS SEASON WITH PODIUM AT SEPANG Team NZ Motorsport wrapped up its double race date in the Asian Le Mans Series 2016/17 season by taking a second trip to the podium - capably following up its GT Cup win a fortnight ago in Buriram, Thailand, with the runners up spot in last Sunday's 4 Hours of Sepang, Malaysia. It was a tough race in the Malaysian sunshine against tough opponents and while we took knocks that dented our chances of chasing for the victory, we never gave up the fight, we were never too far away the battle for first place and in the end it was very close run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC