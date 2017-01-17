TAT sees big things for Bali Hai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is looking with fresh eyes at Bali Hai Pier following the launch of the Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry service, saying an upgraded jetty could become the centerpiece of the city's tourism industry. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is looking with fresh eyes at Bali Hai Pier following the launch of the Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry service.

