Suicide and a love letter with haunting message
A lovelorn young woman who committed suicide has left a scary message to her boyfriend on what he should do or meet with the consequences. The body of the 19-year-old, whose name has been withheld until her parents are informed, was found at a rented house in Muang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat when Pol Col Adisak Theppawan, chief of Muang police station, led other officers and rescue workers to the scene on Saturday night.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
