Suicide and a love letter with haunti...

Suicide and a love letter with haunting message

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A lovelorn young woman who committed suicide has left a scary message to her boyfriend on what he should do or meet with the consequences. The body of the 19-year-old, whose name has been withheld until her parents are informed, was found at a rented house in Muang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat when Pol Col Adisak Theppawan, chief of Muang police station, led other officers and rescue workers to the scene on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,165,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC