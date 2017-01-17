Student killed, many injured when bus overturns
A female student from Songkhla was killed and many other students injured when a bus in which they were travelling overturned on Highway 41 in Wiang Sa district on Thursday morning. The bus was taking about 40 Mathayom 6 students and teachers of Hat Yai Withayalai 2 School in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on a study tour, heading for an education camp in Prachuap Khiri Khan, according to media reports.
