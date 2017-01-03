Southern floods expand in eight provi...

Southern floods expand in eight provinces

People wade through the strong flood current with the help of a rope near Ti Wang railway station in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, on Wednesday. Flooding caused by continuous rain extended through eight southern provinces on Wednesday, affecting a large number of people and halting southbound train services at Thung Song junction in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Chicago, IL

