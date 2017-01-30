South Africa and Thailand to Sign MoU on Investment
South Africa's national investment promotion agency, Investment South Africa will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Board of Investment Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, 31 January 2017. According to the Acting Head of ISA, Mr Yunus Hoosen, the purpose of the MoU is to advance the economic agenda between South Africa and Thailand.
