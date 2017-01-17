Soi Dog to broadcast live on Facebook...

Soi Dog to broadcast live on Facebook arrival of rescued dogs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Nation

Soi Dog Foundation announced Thursday that it will perform its first Facebook Live broadcast as 60 dogs rescued from the dog meat trade arrive at its shelter in Phuket on Friday. The dogs will have made the long journey from the Soi Dog-funded government shelter in northern Thailand that has been their home since being rescued, the foundation posted on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SoiDogPageInEnglish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC