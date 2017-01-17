Soi Dog to broadcast live on Facebook arrival of rescued dogs

Soi Dog Foundation announced Thursday that it will perform its first Facebook Live broadcast as 60 dogs rescued from the dog meat trade arrive at its shelter in Phuket on Friday. The dogs will have made the long journey from the Soi Dog-funded government shelter in northern Thailand that has been their home since being rescued, the foundation posted on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SoiDogPageInEnglish.

