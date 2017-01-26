Seven raids, 14 arrests, huge drug haul

Officers of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau have arrested 14 suspects and seized 31 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 million methamphetamine pills, 650 grammes of cocaine and 1.5kg of opium. On Jan 22, NSB police arrested three suspects -- Worapoj Namnoi, 44, Narissara Banchongkan, 22, Chatchawal Khlaichiew, 26 -- with 745,600 methamphetamine pills and 14kg of crystal meth, or ice, at a warehouse in tambon Lahan of Nonthaburi's Bang Bua Thong district.

