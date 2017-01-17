Sapae-ing death leaves peace talks un...

Sapae-ing death leaves peace talks uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Security authorities have expressed concern over the change of leadership in the separatist movement following the death of Sapae-ing Basor, saying it may throw a spanner into the government's peace-building efforts and worsen unrest. The death of Sapae-ing, who led the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Coordinate, was confirmed last Saturday by his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC