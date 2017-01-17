Rice bran cereals could get antioxida...

Rice bran cereals could get antioxidant boost from Assam tea fortification

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Food Technology

Rice bran cereals can be fortified with Assam tea extract to boost its antioxidant properties without sacrificing taste and texture, states a new study. The research, headed by the Lanna Rice Research Centre in Chiang Mai University in Thailand, investigated the effects of ATE's antioxidant properties on rice bran breakfast cereal and rice bran oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC