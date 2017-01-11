Rain slackens across Thailand's flood-hit south
SURAT THANI, THAILAND: Heavy rain responsible for floods across southern Thailand eased Wednesday, leaving residents to pick through damaged homes and ruined fields wrought by the 10-day deluge. Record downpours have submerged vast swathes of Thailand's agricultural south since the beginning of the month, leaving at least 31 dead and affecting 1.1 million people.
