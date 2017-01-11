Rain slackens across Thailand's flood...

Rain slackens across Thailand's flood-hit south

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

SURAT THANI, THAILAND: Heavy rain responsible for floods across southern Thailand eased Wednesday, leaving residents to pick through damaged homes and ruined fields wrought by the 10-day deluge. Record downpours have submerged vast swathes of Thailand's agricultural south since the beginning of the month, leaving at least 31 dead and affecting 1.1 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC