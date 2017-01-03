Rain brings fresh misery to flood-hit...

Rain brings fresh misery to flood-hit Thai south

15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Swathes of southern Thailand remained submerged Monday as fresh rain deepened misery in the flood-stricken zone, prompting a scramble to pump water from the worst-hit areas. Twenty-one people have been killed and nearly one million people affected by floods after days of unexpected rain across the country's southern neck, disaster relief officials said.

