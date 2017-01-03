Policeman arrested for killing school...

Policeman arrested for killing school director

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A border patrol policeman has been arrested for the murder of a school director at a grocery shop in Yala's Muang district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Pol Col Chamlong Suwalak, chief of Muang district police, said the questioning of Adisak Asae, an employee of the grocery shop who witnessed the killing, led to the arrest of Pol L/Cpl Nirun Im-erb, 26, attached to Border Patrol Police Unit 34, which is based in Tak's Mae Sot district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,691

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC