Police point to two theories of fatal Chon Buri crash

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Rescue workers inspect the charred wreckage of a passenger van and a pickup truck after the crash in Ban Bung district in Chon Buri on Monday. Investigators believe either a tyre explosion of the van or its driver sleeping behind the wheel was the cause of its horrifying collision with a pickup truck in Chon Buri on Monday which killed 25 people.

