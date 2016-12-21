Police: Passenger van speeding before...

Police: Passenger van speeding before accident

Read more: The Nation

Provincial Police Bureau 2 acting commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jitti Rodbangyang said Tuesday that evidences showed that the passenger van that crashed head-on with a pick-up truck in Chon Buri was speeding. Jitti said police could not yet confirm whether the accident that happened on Monday was caused by a tyre bursting or the van driver dozing off behind the wheel.

