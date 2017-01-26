Police arrest Malaysian suspect for murder, gold burglary

Police applied for a court detention order yesterday for a 53-year-old Malaysian man, who is accused of murder and believed to have carried out the January 6 robbery of a shop selling gold in Songkhla's Hat Yai district in which Bt2.3 million worth of gold was stolen. Malaysian police representatives also took the suspect's fingerprints for comparison with evidence related to at least 10 other theft and murder cases in both countries.

