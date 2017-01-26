Police arrest Malaysian suspect for murder, gold burglary
Police applied for a court detention order yesterday for a 53-year-old Malaysian man, who is accused of murder and believed to have carried out the January 6 robbery of a shop selling gold in Songkhla's Hat Yai district in which Bt2.3 million worth of gold was stolen. Malaysian police representatives also took the suspect's fingerprints for comparison with evidence related to at least 10 other theft and murder cases in both countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC