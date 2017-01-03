Police arrest 59,000 for drink driving

More than 59,000 people have been arrested for drink-driving and driving while unfit and more than 4,200 vehicles have been seized over the past six days of the New Year's "seven dangerous days" road safety campaign, National Council for Peace and Order deputy spokesman Sirichan Ngathong said. On Tuesday alone when people returned to Bangkok from their long New Year's holiday out of town, a total of 7,370 motorcycle riders were arrested for drink-driving with 458 vehicles seized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.