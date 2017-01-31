Phuket court rules for sea gypsies
The Phuket Provincial Court dismissed a case Tuesday in which four sea gypsies were accused of unlawfully occupying beachfront land on Phuket's Rawai beach, saying the sea tribe owned the land before the title deed was issued for the property. the four villagers Aew, Woranan and Bancha and Niran Yangpan from the seaside land in Muang district.
