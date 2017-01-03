photoA day in photos
A passenger van passes the scene of the horrific accident in Ban Bung district, Chon Buri, on Jan 2 which took 25 lives. The southern track is under under water in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat and the State Railway of Thailand halted southbound trains to Trang.
