Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry free ride exten...

Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry free ride extended until Jan 31

18 hrs ago

The operator of ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin has extended the introductory free-ride period from Jan 15 to Jan 31, after stormy seas caused the cancellation of many trips. The official launch of the much-publicised ferry service, operated by Royal Passenger Liner Ltd, has also been postponed from Jan 12 until next month because of the unfriendly weather conditions.

Chicago, IL

