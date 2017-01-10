Passenger killed when van rear-ends s...

Passenger killed when van rear-ends sugarcane truck

A woman passenger was killed and six other people injured when the van they were travelling in from Bangkok to Sakon Nakhon crashed into a truck loaded with sugarcane in Kumpawapi district in the early hours of Tuesday. The fatal crash occurred at kilometre makers 406-407 on Mittraparb Road in tambon Pakho around 4.30am on Tuesday, said Pol Capt Paiboon Chaisitthikul, a duty officer at Kumpawapi police station in Udon Thani province.

Chicago, IL

