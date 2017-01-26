Parents of trafficking victims testif...

Parents of trafficking victims testify in Thailand

Chab Sanna, 67, yesterday told a courtroom how her three sons had been lured from their Svay Rieng province home in search of work abroad only to be trafficked into a life of near-slavery on a Thai fishing vessel. It's an all-too-familiar tale, though one made unique by the setting: a Thai courtroom.

