Thanyapura Hospitality Group 120/1 Moo 7 Thepkasattri Road, Thepkasattri, Thalang Phuket, 83110 Thailand Phone: +66 76 336 000 Fax: +66 76 336 081 Visit Website Paolo Randone has been named Chief Operating Officer of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. Mr. Randone returned to The Land of Smiles after living in Singapore for the past six years and joined Thanyapura in December 2016.

