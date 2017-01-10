Paolo Randone has been appointed Chie...

Paolo Randone has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Thanyapura Health Sports Resort...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Thanyapura Hospitality Group 120/1 Moo 7 Thepkasattri Road, Thepkasattri, Thalang Phuket, 83110 Thailand Phone: +66 76 336 000 Fax: +66 76 336 081 Visit Website Paolo Randone has been named Chief Operating Officer of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. Mr. Randone returned to The Land of Smiles after living in Singapore for the past six years and joined Thanyapura in December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC