Paolo Randone has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Thanyapura Health Sports Resort...
Paolo Randone has been named Chief Operating Officer of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. Mr. Randone returned to The Land of Smiles after living in Singapore for the past six years and joined Thanyapura in December 2016.
