Panda semen sought from China for Lin Hui's insemination

Read more: Bangkok Post

Thai researchers have requested semen from a male giant panda in China to be kept as a reserve for the artificial insemination of Lin Hui, the female panda at Chiang Mai Zoo. Boripat Siriarunrat, head of the Thailand panda research project, said Chiang Mai Zoo recently sent a letter to Chinese authorities asking for panda sperm to ensure that there is a reserve supply when they next try to artificially inseminate Lin Hui.

