Online nostalgia for country's first ...

Online nostalgia for country's first amusement park

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Fireworks explode above Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Dan Neramitr amusement park, Thailand's first amusement park, on its last day of operation in mid-2000 as loyal customers look on. Thai netizens in their 30s up to retirement age on Sunday recalled the good old days of visiting Dan Neramit , Thailand's first stand-alone amusement park, which opened 41 years ago today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC