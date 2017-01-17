Online bet turns sour

Online bet turns sour

23 hrs ago

Four South Koreans wait to be processed at Bang Lamung police station after being arrested for allegedly operating online gambling in Pattaya. PATTAYA: Four South Korean men were arrested early Saturday for allegedly operating an online gambling operation from a rented house in this beach resort city.



Chicago, IL

