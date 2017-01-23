One Vancouver woman killed, another s...

One Vancouver woman killed, another seriously injured in car accident in Thailand

The parents of a 20-year-old Vancouver woman are in mourning after their daughter's vacation in Southeast Asia ended in tragedy. Ali Lambert was killed and her friend Nezabravka Borislavova, also 20 and from Vancouver, was injured following a serious crash in Thailand.

