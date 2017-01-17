Oaks Hotels & Resorts reveals its travel trend predictions for 2017
Minor Hotel Group Berli Jucker House 99 Soi Rubia, Sukhumvit 42 Road, Kwaeng Phrakanong, Khet Bangkok, Thailand Phone: +662-365-7500 Visit Website The start of a new year brings with it endless possibilities when it comes to ticking off travel resolutions, and as 2017 gets underway, leading accommodation provider Oaks Hotels & Resorts is making its travel predictions for the year ahead. From astute holidaymakers taking advantage of mid-week discounts in resort holiday hot spots, to travelling tots, multi-generational travel, and silver nomads hitting the road, 2017 is set to see a raft of trends come to light.
