Northeastern Thailand one of 17 CNN's top tourist destinations in 2017

Thailand's northeastern region or Isaan has been listed as one of the 17 CNN's best places to visit in 2017. Topping the list is Prince Edward Island in Canada for the island's rocky red shores and picturesque fishing villages.

