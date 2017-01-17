Nok Air under fire for poor handling ...

Nok Air under fire for poor handling of disabled passenger

16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Nok Air has come under heavy fire on the social media after a passenger criticised airline staff for the way they handled her disabled husband, and demanded CEO Patee Sarasin do more to ensure passengers with problems are sensitively catered for. Parranee Boolong wrote a message to Mr Patee on her Facebook page on Tuesday, describing what happened after she and her husband a former policeman who was shot in the line of duty and cannot walk -- arrived with friends at Don Mueang airport on a Nok Air flight from Chiang Mai on Monday.

