NLA delegtion to hand over Bt500,000 for flood victims

A National Legislative Assembly delegation will hand over a Bt500,000 relief fund this weekend when they visit Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, two of the southern provinces hit by recent heavy floods. "The NLA delegation led by Peerasak Porjit will visit Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday to hand over Bt500,000 as well as necessities to representatives of the flood victims in the areas.

Chicago, IL

