NGV truck leak panics Lampang

Natural gas cylinders are jammed against the ceiling of a low underpass where a truck became stuck on Friday night in Hang Chat district of Lampang, causing a gas leak that resulted in panic but no injuries. LAMPANG: An NGV-powered trailer truck got stuck in a low underpass on Friday night, causing natural gas to leak from seven tanks before authorities managed to move the vehicle following a delicate six-hour operation.

