New malls to drive growth

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

An artist's impression of CentralPlaza Nakhon Ratchasima, one of the three new shopping complexes being launched by Central Group this year. Retail development will continue to expand this year with shopping malls driving the growth of retail space with health, beauty and drugstores becoming the new retail battlefield.

Chicago, IL

