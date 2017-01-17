New gold discovered after Bang Saphan...

New gold discovered after Bang Saphan flood

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Thanakorn Montha and her friends travelled from Bangkok to try their luck panning for gold at Klong Thong canal in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Bang Saphan district. . A waterway that has long attracted gold panners in Bang Saphan district is drawing new fortune seekers after the recent floods exposed fresh deposits of gold of Klong Thong after the floodwaters receded recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC