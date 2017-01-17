New gold discovered after Bang Saphan flood

Thanakorn Montha and her friends travelled from Bangkok to try their luck panning for gold at Klong Thong canal in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Bang Saphan district. . A waterway that has long attracted gold panners in Bang Saphan district is drawing new fortune seekers after the recent floods exposed fresh deposits of gold of Klong Thong after the floodwaters receded recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.