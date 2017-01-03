NESDB anticipates good, bad and ugly ...

NESDB anticipates good, bad and ugly economic prospects

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Several agencies are upbeat that the government's stimulus measures and accelerated spending in big-ticket infrastructure projects will help underpin economic growth in 2017. Porametee Vimolsiri, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Board , however, is more circumspect and sees plenty of challenges for the economy in the Year of the Rooster.

Chicago, IL

