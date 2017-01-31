Navy inspects 160 piers to tackle IUU

Navy inspects 160 piers to tackle IUU

18 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Phuket: The Royal Thai Navy launched an operation Monday to inspect 160 fishing piers in six provinces along the Andaman coast as part of measures to tackle illegal fishing. Each unit comprises authorities from the Royal Thai Navy, marine police, the Marine Department, the Fisheries Department and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Chicago, IL

