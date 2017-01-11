Nakhon Si Thammarat airport still closed

Nakhon Si Thammarat airport still closed

Crew of the navy's supply and docking vessel HTMS Ang Thong load relief supplies, including cooked food, on a helicopter for distribution to flooded villages in Pak Phanang of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday. Nakhon Si Thammarat airport will remain closed until Friday while repairs and checks to flood-damaged systems continue, Department of Airports director general Daroon Saengchai said on Wednesday.

